Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,711 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $110,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $328.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.