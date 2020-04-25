Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $105.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $105,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,176,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

