Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $119.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $119,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after purchasing an additional 230,857 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,537,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

