Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $93.49 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Danaher worth $93,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average is $147.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

