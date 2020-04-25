Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.95 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,325 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $98,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after buying an additional 392,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

