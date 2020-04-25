Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $115,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.