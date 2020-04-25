Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,134 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

