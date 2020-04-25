Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.95% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $109,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after buying an additional 806,958 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,662 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.