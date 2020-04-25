Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $107,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 825,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 886,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $136.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.