Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 637,983 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $109,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6936 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

