EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.80 Million

Brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $153.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.08 million to $159.10 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $150.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $619.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.61 million to $627.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630.50 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $705.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

NYSE:EPR opened at $23.72 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

