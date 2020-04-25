Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Financial Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

