Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:GPK opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $334,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $190,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

