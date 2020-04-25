Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.44.

MTD stock opened at $713.38 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $684.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

