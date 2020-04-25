Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

