EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $2.73. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 864 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

