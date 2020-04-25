Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

