Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

