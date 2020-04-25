Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.26.

EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

