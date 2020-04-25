Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 5,993 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 450.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $406,936,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $152,639,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

NYSE LHX opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $201.73. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.