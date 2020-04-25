Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

ALL opened at $101.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

