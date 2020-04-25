Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

