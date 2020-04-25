Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

