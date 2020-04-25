Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

