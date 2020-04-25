Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

ICE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

