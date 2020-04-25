Financial Counselors Inc. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,640 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

