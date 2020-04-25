Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $283.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average is $268.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.