Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

