Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.