Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Findev Inc (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. Findev shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,745 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Findev Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

