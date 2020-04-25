First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,271 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $249,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.