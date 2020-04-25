First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $160.50 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.