First Hawaiian Bank Has $380,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

