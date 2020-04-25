First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as low as $16.00. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 4,114 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

