Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,979 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,949.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 153,051 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

