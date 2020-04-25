Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

