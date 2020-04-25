Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 13,664 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

RLJ stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

