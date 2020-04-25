Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

