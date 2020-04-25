Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

