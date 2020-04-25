Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 346,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

