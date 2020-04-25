Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.63

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.63 and traded as low as $39.25. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 868,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, analysts forecast that Foxtons Group PLC will post 522.0000009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Ian Barlow purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

