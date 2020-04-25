Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

