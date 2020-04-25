FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.21. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTX. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

