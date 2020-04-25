FY2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Cut by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

