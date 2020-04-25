Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,638.48

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,638.48 and traded as low as $4,982.10. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at $5,165.00, with a volume of 75,055 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,836.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,638.48.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43). Also, insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total value of £100,380 ($132,044.20).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.