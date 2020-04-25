Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $25.01 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

