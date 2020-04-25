GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.70

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.70 and traded as low as $22.20. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 19,471 shares traded.

GEAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.