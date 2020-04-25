Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

