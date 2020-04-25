Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

