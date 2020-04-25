Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

